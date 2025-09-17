QuotesSections
Currencies / XBPEW
XBPEW: XBP Europe Holdings Inc - Warrant

0.0353 USD 0.0013 (3.55%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XBPEW exchange rate has changed by -3.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0352 and at a high of 0.0370.

Follow XBP Europe Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.0352 0.0370
Year Range
0.0113 0.0979
Previous Close
0.0366
Open
0.0361
Bid
0.0353
Ask
0.0383
Low
0.0352
High
0.0370
Volume
6
Daily Change
-3.55%
Month Change
17.67%
6 Months Change
35.77%
Year Change
171.54%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev