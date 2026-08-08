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XBJA: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer
XBJA exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.34 and at a high of 34.36.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XBJA stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer stock is priced at 34.36 today. It trades within 34.34 - 34.36, yesterday's close was 34.37, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of XBJA shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer is currently valued at 34.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.61% and USD. View the chart live to track XBJA movements.
How to buy XBJA stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer shares at the current price of 34.36. Orders are usually placed near 34.36 or 34.66, while 5 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow XBJA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBJA stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer involves considering the yearly range 30.66 - 34.37 and current price 34.36. Many compare 0.50% and 6.81% before placing orders at 34.36 or 34.66. Explore the XBJA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer in the past year was 34.37. Within 30.66 - 34.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer (XBJA) over the year was 30.66. Comparing it with the current 34.36 and 30.66 - 34.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBJA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBJA stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.37, and 6.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.37
- Open
- 34.34
- Bid
- 34.36
- Ask
- 34.66
- Low
- 34.34
- High
- 34.36
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.81%
- Year Change
- 6.61%