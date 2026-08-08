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XBCI: NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF
XBCI exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.59 and at a high of 32.10.
Follow NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XBCI stock price today?
NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF stock is priced at 31.89 today. It trades within 31.59 - 32.10, yesterday's close was 31.55, and trading volume reached 377. The live price chart of XBCI shows these updates.
Does NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF is currently valued at 31.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -36.33% and USD. View the chart live to track XBCI movements.
How to buy XBCI stock?
You can buy NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF shares at the current price of 31.89. Orders are usually placed near 31.89 or 32.19, while 377 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow XBCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBCI stock?
Investing in NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.12 - 50.45 and current price 31.89. Many compare 1.66% and -20.04% before placing orders at 31.89 or 32.19. Explore the XBCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF in the past year was 50.45. Within 29.12 - 50.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF (XBCI) over the year was 29.12. Comparing it with the current 31.89 and 29.12 - 50.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBCI stock split?
NEOS Boosted Bitcoin High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.55, and -36.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.55
- Open
- 31.96
- Bid
- 31.89
- Ask
- 32.19
- Low
- 31.59
- High
- 32.10
- Volume
- 377
- Daily Change
- 1.08%
- Month Change
- 1.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.04%
- Year Change
- -36.33%