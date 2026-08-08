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XBB: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate
XBB exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.68 and at a high of 40.75.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XBB stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate stock is priced at 40.74 today. It trades within 40.68 - 40.75, yesterday's close was 40.62, and trading volume reached 158. The live price chart of XBB shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate is currently valued at 40.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.50% and USD. View the chart live to track XBB movements.
How to buy XBB stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate shares at the current price of 40.74. Orders are usually placed near 40.74 or 41.04, while 158 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow XBB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBB stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate involves considering the yearly range 40.20 - 41.60 and current price 40.74. Many compare 0.59% and -0.92% before placing orders at 40.74 or 41.04. Explore the XBB price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate in the past year was 41.60. Within 40.20 - 41.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate (XBB) over the year was 40.20. Comparing it with the current 40.74 and 40.20 - 41.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBB stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx BB-Rated USD High Yield Corporate has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.62, and -1.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.62
- Open
- 40.70
- Bid
- 40.74
- Ask
- 41.04
- Low
- 40.68
- High
- 40.75
- Volume
- 158
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.92%
- Year Change
- -1.50%