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XBAP: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April
XBAP exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.55 and at a high of 42.66.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XBAP stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April stock is priced at 42.66 today. It trades within 42.55 - 42.66, yesterday's close was 42.54, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of XBAP shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April is currently valued at 42.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.22% and USD. View the chart live to track XBAP movements.
How to buy XBAP stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April shares at the current price of 42.66. Orders are usually placed near 42.66 or 42.96, while 6 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow XBAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBAP stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 37.30 - 42.66 and current price 42.66. Many compare 0.68% and 9.41% before placing orders at 42.66 or 42.96. Explore the XBAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April in the past year was 42.66. Within 37.30 - 42.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April (XBAP) over the year was 37.30. Comparing it with the current 42.66 and 37.30 - 42.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBAP stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.54, and 14.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.54
- Open
- 42.55
- Bid
- 42.66
- Ask
- 42.96
- Low
- 42.55
- High
- 42.66
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.41%
- Year Change
- 14.22%