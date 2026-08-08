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XAUG: FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August
XAUG exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.41 and at a high of 39.41.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XAUG stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock is priced at 39.41 today. It trades within 39.41 - 39.41, yesterday's close was 39.41, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XAUG shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August is currently valued at 39.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.26% and USD. View the chart live to track XAUG movements.
How to buy XAUG stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August shares at the current price of 39.41. Orders are usually placed near 39.41 or 39.71, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XAUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XAUG stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August involves considering the yearly range 36.06 - 39.45 and current price 39.41. Many compare 0.08% and 4.59% before placing orders at 39.41 or 39.71. Explore the XAUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August in the past year was 39.45. Within 36.06 - 39.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August (XAUG) over the year was 36.06. Comparing it with the current 39.41 and 36.06 - 39.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XAUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XAUG stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - August has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.41, and 9.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.41
- Open
- 39.41
- Bid
- 39.41
- Ask
- 39.71
- Low
- 39.41
- High
- 39.41
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.59%
- Year Change
- 9.26%