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XAIX: Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF
XAIX exchange rate has changed by 1.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.84 and at a high of 56.13.
Follow Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XAIX stock price today?
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF stock is priced at 56.07 today. It trades within 55.84 - 56.13, yesterday's close was 55.39, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of XAIX shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF is currently valued at 56.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.47% and USD. View the chart live to track XAIX movements.
How to buy XAIX stock?
You can buy Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF shares at the current price of 56.07. Orders are usually placed near 56.07 or 56.37, while 22 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow XAIX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XAIX stock?
Investing in Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.33 - 61.10 and current price 56.07. Many compare 5.34% and 34.46% before placing orders at 56.07 or 56.37. Explore the XAIX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF in the past year was 61.10. Within 38.33 - 61.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF (XAIX) over the year was 38.33. Comparing it with the current 56.07 and 38.33 - 61.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XAIX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XAIX stock split?
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence and Big Data ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.39, and 33.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.39
- Open
- 56.00
- Bid
- 56.07
- Ask
- 56.37
- Low
- 55.84
- High
- 56.13
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 1.23%
- Month Change
- 5.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.46%
- Year Change
- 33.47%