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WZRD: Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF
WZRD exchange rate has changed by 17.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.49 and at a high of 0.60.
Follow Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WZRD stock price today?
Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF stock is priced at 0.60 today. It trades within 0.49 - 0.60, yesterday's close was 0.51, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of WZRD shows these updates.
Does Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF stock pay dividends?
Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF is currently valued at 0.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -97.72% and USD. View the chart live to track WZRD movements.
How to buy WZRD stock?
You can buy Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF shares at the current price of 0.60. Orders are usually placed near 0.60 or 0.90, while 19 and 22.45% show market activity. Follow WZRD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WZRD stock?
Investing in Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.49 - 27.55 and current price 0.60. Many compare -42.31% and -96.22% before placing orders at 0.60 or 0.90. Explore the WZRD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF in the past year was 27.55. Within 0.49 - 27.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF (WZRD) over the year was 0.49. Comparing it with the current 0.60 and 0.49 - 27.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WZRD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WZRD stock split?
Listed Funds Trust Opportunistic Trader ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.51, and -97.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.51
- Open
- 0.49
- Bid
- 0.60
- Ask
- 0.90
- Low
- 0.49
- High
- 0.60
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 17.65%
- Month Change
- -42.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -96.22%
- Year Change
- -97.72%