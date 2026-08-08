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WXET: Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF
WXET exchange rate has changed by 2.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.92 and at a high of 20.12.
Follow Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WXET stock price today?
Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF stock is priced at 19.92 today. It trades within 19.92 - 20.12, yesterday's close was 19.35, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of WXET shows these updates.
Does Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF stock pay dividends?
Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF is currently valued at 19.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.82% and USD. View the chart live to track WXET movements.
How to buy WXET stock?
You can buy Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF shares at the current price of 19.92. Orders are usually placed near 19.92 or 20.22, while 35 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow WXET updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WXET stock?
Investing in Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.27 - 24.48 and current price 19.92. Many compare 0.61% and 7.91% before placing orders at 19.92 or 20.22. Explore the WXET price chart live with daily changes.
What are Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF in the past year was 24.48. Within 16.27 - 24.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF (WXET) over the year was 16.27. Comparing it with the current 19.92 and 16.27 - 24.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WXET moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WXET stock split?
Teucrium 2x Daily Wheat ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.35, and 15.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.35
- Open
- 19.96
- Bid
- 19.92
- Ask
- 20.22
- Low
- 19.92
- High
- 20.12
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 2.95%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.91%
- Year Change
- 15.82%