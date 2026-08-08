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WULX: Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF
WULX exchange rate has changed by -6.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.33 and at a high of 22.70.
Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WULX stock price today?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF stock is priced at 18.98 today. It trades within 18.33 - 22.70, yesterday's close was 20.22, and trading volume reached 312. The live price chart of WULX shows these updates.
Does Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF is currently valued at 18.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.19% and USD. View the chart live to track WULX movements.
How to buy WULX stock?
You can buy Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF shares at the current price of 18.98. Orders are usually placed near 18.98 or 19.28, while 312 and -15.31% show market activity. Follow WULX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WULX stock?
Investing in Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.90 - 67.69 and current price 18.98. Many compare -3.95% and -20.92% before placing orders at 18.98 or 19.28. Explore the WULX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF in the past year was 67.69. Within 14.90 - 67.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF (WULX) over the year was 14.90. Comparing it with the current 18.98 and 14.90 - 67.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WULX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WULX stock split?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long WULF Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.22, and -23.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.22
- Open
- 22.41
- Bid
- 18.98
- Ask
- 19.28
- Low
- 18.33
- High
- 22.70
- Volume
- 312
- Daily Change
- -6.13%
- Month Change
- -3.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.92%
- Year Change
- -23.19%