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WTV: WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund
WTV exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.38 and at a high of 107.43.
Follow WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTV News
- The Big Shareholder Diluters Are Out Of Vogue
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- PKW: Mixed Feelings About Invesco's Long-Running Buyback ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)
- AI Bubble Or Not, These Dividend ETFs Benefit From The Capex Waterfall
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- A Barbell Approach To Passive Income As Inflation Roars Back To Life
- WisdomTree Model Portfolio Positioning Update
- 3 Dividend Stocks I'm Buying As Inflation Mounts A Resurgence
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- WTV: A Meticulously Crafted Value-Themed ETF That Is Outperforming Its Larger Peers (WTV)
- Beyond The S&P 500: From Concentration To Conviction
- WTV: A Deep-Value ETF With A Broad And Conservative Exposure (NYSEARCA:WTV)
- ETF Share Class Approval For Mutual Fund Complexes - A True Game-Changer
- Value Investing That's Worked
- Time To Consider Value?
- WTV: Shareholder Yield ETF Outperforming Its Peers (NYSEARCA:WTV)
- 7 Market Dislocations Too Big To Overlook
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Growth Vs. Value: Capturing Complementary Factor Exposure
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- SDY: Balance Is Key For This $20B High Yield Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)
- Taming Style Rotation Whiplash
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WTV stock price today?
WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund stock is priced at 107.41 today. It trades within 106.38 - 107.43, yesterday's close was 106.45, and trading volume reached 238. The live price chart of WTV shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund is currently valued at 107.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.02% and USD. View the chart live to track WTV movements.
How to buy WTV stock?
You can buy WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund shares at the current price of 107.41. Orders are usually placed near 107.41 or 107.71, while 238 and 0.81% show market activity. Follow WTV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTV stock?
Investing in WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund involves considering the yearly range 87.88 - 108.11 and current price 107.41. Many compare 1.32% and 9.28% before placing orders at 107.41 or 107.71. Explore the WTV price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund in the past year was 108.11. Within 87.88 - 108.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund (WTV) over the year was 87.88. Comparing it with the current 107.41 and 87.88 - 108.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTV stock split?
WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.45, and 20.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 106.45
- Open
- 106.55
- Bid
- 107.41
- Ask
- 107.71
- Low
- 106.38
- High
- 107.43
- Volume
- 238
- Daily Change
- 0.90%
- Month Change
- 1.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.28%
- Year Change
- 20.02%