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WTRE: WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund
WTRE exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.12 and at a high of 24.24.
Follow WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTRE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WTRE stock price today?
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund stock is priced at 24.24 today. It trades within 24.12 - 24.24, yesterday's close was 24.35, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of WTRE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund is currently valued at 24.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.30% and USD. View the chart live to track WTRE movements.
How to buy WTRE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund shares at the current price of 24.24. Orders are usually placed near 24.24 or 24.54, while 6 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow WTRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTRE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund involves considering the yearly range 20.88 - 28.95 and current price 24.24. Many compare 1.38% and 2.43% before placing orders at 24.24 or 24.54. Explore the WTRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the past year was 28.95. Within 20.88 - 28.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE) over the year was 20.88. Comparing it with the current 24.24 and 20.88 - 28.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTRE stock split?
WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.35, and 3.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.35
- Open
- 24.22
- Bid
- 24.24
- Ask
- 24.54
- Low
- 24.12
- High
- 24.24
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.43%
- Year Change
- 3.30%