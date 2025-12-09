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WTMF: WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund
WTMF exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.23 and at a high of 41.49.
Follow WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WTMF News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WTMF stock price today?
WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock is priced at 41.29 today. It trades within 41.23 - 41.49, yesterday's close was 41.18, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of WTMF shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund is currently valued at 41.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.72% and USD. View the chart live to track WTMF movements.
How to buy WTMF stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund shares at the current price of 41.29. Orders are usually placed near 41.29 or 41.59, while 26 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow WTMF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTMF stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 36.63 - 42.37 and current price 41.29. Many compare 1.00% and 4.03% before placing orders at 41.29 or 41.59. Explore the WTMF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the past year was 42.37. Within 36.63 - 42.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) over the year was 36.63. Comparing it with the current 41.29 and 36.63 - 42.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTMF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTMF stock split?
WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.18, and 12.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.18
- Open
- 41.49
- Bid
- 41.29
- Ask
- 41.59
- Low
- 41.23
- High
- 41.49
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.03%
- Year Change
- 12.72%