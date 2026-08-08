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WTIP: WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund
WTIP exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.42 and at a high of 35.83.
Follow WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WTIP stock price today?
WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund stock is priced at 35.44 today. It trades within 35.42 - 35.83, yesterday's close was 35.38, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of WTIP shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund is currently valued at 35.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.70% and USD. View the chart live to track WTIP movements.
How to buy WTIP stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund shares at the current price of 35.44. Orders are usually placed near 35.44 or 35.74, while 8 and -1.03% show market activity. Follow WTIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTIP stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund involves considering the yearly range 29.44 - 44.26 and current price 35.44. Many compare 0.85% and -0.20% before placing orders at 35.44 or 35.74. Explore the WTIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund in the past year was 44.26. Within 29.44 - 44.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund (WTIP) over the year was 29.44. Comparing it with the current 35.44 and 29.44 - 44.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTIP stock split?
WisdomTree Inflation Plus Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.38, and 15.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.38
- Open
- 35.81
- Bid
- 35.44
- Ask
- 35.74
- Low
- 35.42
- High
- 35.83
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.20%
- Year Change
- 15.70%