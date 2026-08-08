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WTIB: USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund
WTIB exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.05 and at a high of 23.05.
Follow USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WTIB stock price today?
USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund stock is priced at 23.05 today. It trades within 23.05 - 23.05, yesterday's close was 22.69, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of WTIB shows these updates.
Does USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund stock pay dividends?
USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund is currently valued at 23.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.19% and USD. View the chart live to track WTIB movements.
How to buy WTIB stock?
You can buy USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund shares at the current price of 23.05. Orders are usually placed near 23.05 or 23.35, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow WTIB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTIB stock?
Investing in USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 14.95 - 35.34 and current price 23.05. Many compare -0.47% and 29.86% before placing orders at 23.05 or 23.35. Explore the WTIB price chart live with daily changes.
What are USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund in the past year was 35.34. Within 14.95 - 35.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund performance using the live chart.
What are USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund (WTIB) over the year was 14.95. Comparing it with the current 23.05 and 14.95 - 35.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTIB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTIB stock split?
USCF Oil Plus Bitcoin Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.69, and 21.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.69
- Open
- 23.05
- Bid
- 23.05
- Ask
- 23.35
- Low
- 23.05
- High
- 23.05
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- -0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.86%
- Year Change
- 21.19%