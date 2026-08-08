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WTBN: WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
WTBN exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.78 and at a high of 24.85.
Follow WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WTBN stock price today?
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock is priced at 24.82 today. It trades within 24.78 - 24.85, yesterday's close was 24.79, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of WTBN shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund is currently valued at 24.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.24% and USD. View the chart live to track WTBN movements.
How to buy WTBN stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund shares at the current price of 24.82. Orders are usually placed near 24.82 or 25.12, while 17 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow WTBN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WTBN stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund involves considering the yearly range 24.60 - 26.00 and current price 24.82. Many compare 0.61% and -3.31% before placing orders at 24.82 or 25.12. Explore the WTBN price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund in the past year was 26.00. Within 24.60 - 26.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) over the year was 24.60. Comparing it with the current 24.82 and 24.60 - 26.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WTBN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WTBN stock split?
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.79, and -2.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.79
- Open
- 24.85
- Bid
- 24.82
- Ask
- 25.12
- Low
- 24.78
- High
- 24.85
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.31%
- Year Change
- -2.24%