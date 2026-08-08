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WRND: IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF
WRND exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.87 and at a high of 41.13.
Follow IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is WRND stock price today?
IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF stock is priced at 40.90 today. It trades within 40.87 - 41.13, yesterday's close was 41.33, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of WRND shows these updates.
Does IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF is currently valued at 40.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.28% and USD. View the chart live to track WRND movements.
How to buy WRND stock?
You can buy IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 40.90. Orders are usually placed near 40.90 or 41.20, while 8 and -0.56% show market activity. Follow WRND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WRND stock?
Investing in IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.66 - 43.75 and current price 40.90. Many compare -2.20% and 5.39% before placing orders at 40.90 or 41.20. Explore the WRND price chart live with daily changes.
What are IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF in the past year was 43.75. Within 33.66 - 43.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) over the year was 33.66. Comparing it with the current 40.90 and 33.66 - 43.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WRND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WRND stock split?
IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.33, and 19.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.33
- Open
- 41.13
- Bid
- 40.90
- Ask
- 41.20
- Low
- 40.87
- High
- 41.13
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- -2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.39%
- Year Change
- 19.28%