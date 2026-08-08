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WRD: Weride Inc.
WRD exchange rate has changed by 6.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.98 and at a high of 6.30.
Follow Weride Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WRD stock price today?
Weride Inc. stock is priced at 6.30 today. It trades within 5.98 - 6.30, yesterday's close was 5.90, and trading volume reached 3613. The live price chart of WRD shows these updates.
Does Weride Inc. stock pay dividends?
Weride Inc. is currently valued at 6.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -43.55% and USD. View the chart live to track WRD movements.
How to buy WRD stock?
You can buy Weride Inc. shares at the current price of 6.30. Orders are usually placed near 6.30 or 6.60, while 3613 and 5.18% show market activity. Follow WRD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WRD stock?
Investing in Weride Inc. involves considering the yearly range 5.18 - 12.13 and current price 6.30. Many compare 8.62% and -3.82% before placing orders at 6.30 or 6.60. Explore the WRD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Weride Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Weride Inc. in the past year was 12.13. Within 5.18 - 12.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Weride Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Weride Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Weride Inc. (WRD) over the year was 5.18. Comparing it with the current 6.30 and 5.18 - 12.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WRD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WRD stock split?
Weride Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.90, and -43.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.90
- Open
- 5.99
- Bid
- 6.30
- Ask
- 6.60
- Low
- 5.98
- High
- 6.30
- Volume
- 3.613 K
- Daily Change
- 6.78%
- Month Change
- 8.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.82%
- Year Change
- -43.55%