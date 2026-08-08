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WQTM: WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund
WQTM exchange rate has changed by 3.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.80 and at a high of 34.62.
Follow WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WQTM stock price today?
WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund stock is priced at 34.57 today. It trades within 33.80 - 34.62, yesterday's close was 33.50, and trading volume reached 376. The live price chart of WQTM shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund is currently valued at 34.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.77% and USD. View the chart live to track WQTM movements.
How to buy WQTM stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund shares at the current price of 34.57. Orders are usually placed near 34.57 or 34.87, while 376 and 1.41% show market activity. Follow WQTM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WQTM stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund involves considering the yearly range 23.18 - 41.38 and current price 34.57. Many compare 9.92% and 31.05% before placing orders at 34.57 or 34.87. Explore the WQTM price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund in the past year was 41.38. Within 23.18 - 41.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund (WQTM) over the year was 23.18. Comparing it with the current 34.57 and 23.18 - 41.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WQTM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WQTM stock split?
WisdomTree Quantum Computing Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.50, and 15.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.50
- Open
- 34.09
- Bid
- 34.57
- Ask
- 34.87
- Low
- 33.80
- High
- 34.62
- Volume
- 376
- Daily Change
- 3.19%
- Month Change
- 9.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.05%
- Year Change
- 15.77%