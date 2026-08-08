- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WNTR: YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF
WNTR exchange rate has changed by -2.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.94 and at a high of 25.91.
Follow YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WNTR stock price today?
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 25.28 today. It trades within 23.94 - 25.91, yesterday's close was 25.89, and trading volume reached 292. The live price chart of WNTR shows these updates.
Does YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 25.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -23.02% and USD. View the chart live to track WNTR movements.
How to buy WNTR stock?
You can buy YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 25.28. Orders are usually placed near 25.28 or 25.58, while 292 and 0.96% show market activity. Follow WNTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WNTR stock?
Investing in YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.85 - 45.52 and current price 25.28. Many compare -7.64% and -29.64% before placing orders at 25.28 or 25.58. Explore the WNTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 45.52. Within 20.85 - 45.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) over the year was 20.85. Comparing it with the current 25.28 and 20.85 - 45.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WNTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WNTR stock split?
YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.89, and -23.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.89
- Open
- 25.04
- Bid
- 25.28
- Ask
- 25.58
- Low
- 23.94
- High
- 25.91
- Volume
- 292
- Daily Change
- -2.36%
- Month Change
- -7.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.64%
- Year Change
- -23.02%