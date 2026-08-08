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WMTI: REX WMT Growth & Income ETF
WMTI exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.90 and at a high of 21.10.
Follow REX WMT Growth & Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WMTI stock price today?
REX WMT Growth & Income ETF stock is priced at 21.02 today. It trades within 20.90 - 21.10, yesterday's close was 21.03, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of WMTI shows these updates.
Does REX WMT Growth & Income ETF stock pay dividends?
REX WMT Growth & Income ETF is currently valued at 21.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.35% and USD. View the chart live to track WMTI movements.
How to buy WMTI stock?
You can buy REX WMT Growth & Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.02. Orders are usually placed near 21.02 or 21.32, while 21 and 0.57% show market activity. Follow WMTI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WMTI stock?
Investing in REX WMT Growth & Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.16 - 30.34 and current price 21.02. Many compare -0.33% and -25.57% before placing orders at 21.02 or 21.32. Explore the WMTI price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX WMT Growth & Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX WMT Growth & Income ETF in the past year was 30.34. Within 20.16 - 30.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX WMT Growth & Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX WMT Growth & Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX WMT Growth & Income ETF (WMTI) over the year was 20.16. Comparing it with the current 21.02 and 20.16 - 30.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WMTI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WMTI stock split?
REX WMT Growth & Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.03, and -16.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.03
- Open
- 20.90
- Bid
- 21.02
- Ask
- 21.32
- Low
- 20.90
- High
- 21.10
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.57%
- Year Change
- -16.35%