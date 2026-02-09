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WIP: SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF
WIP exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.47 and at a high of 39.72.
Follow SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WIP News
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - August 4, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: July 2026 Performance Review
- Diversified Portfolios Show Resilience Amid Escalating Iran War
- Gulf's Gray-Zone Conflict Is Becoming A Market Stress Test
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - July 2, 2026
- U.S. Stocks Still Lead Global Markets Since Iran Conflict Erupted
- Global Bonds Stumble As Surging U.S. Dollar Piles On The Pain
- The Strait Reopens: A Turning Point Or A Temporary Truce?
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - June 2, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: May 2026 Performance Review
- Geopolitics, Inflation, And A Bond Market Surprise In Favor Of Junk
- Will Equal Asset ETF Mix Beat Hype in Uncertain Markets?
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - May 4, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: April 2026 Performance Review
- Prolonged Stress Test Lurks For Global Markets As War Continues
- Total Return Forecasts: Major Asset Classes - April 2, 2026
- Major Asset Classes: March 2026 Performance Review
- Markets Are Decoupling Again, Based On Return Correlations
- Trump’s Strike Freeze Lifts Markets, But The Calm Looks Fragile
- Commodities Lead Major Asset Classes By Wide Margin This Year
- RLY: Tactical ETF Focusing On Natural Resources And Infrastructure
- Major Asset Classes: February 2026 Performance Review
- Iran Risk Threatens The Everything Rally
- A Re-Emerging Portfolio Building Block: Case For International Inflation-Linked Securities
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WIP stock price today?
SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock is priced at 39.63 today. It trades within 39.47 - 39.72, yesterday's close was 39.30, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of WIP shows these updates.
Does SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF is currently valued at 39.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.61% and USD. View the chart live to track WIP movements.
How to buy WIP stock?
You can buy SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF shares at the current price of 39.63. Orders are usually placed near 39.63 or 39.93, while 72 and -0.23% show market activity. Follow WIP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WIP stock?
Investing in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 38.14 - 41.68 and current price 39.63. Many compare 1.43% and -3.08% before placing orders at 39.63 or 39.93. Explore the WIP price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the past year was 41.68. Within 38.14 - 41.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) over the year was 38.14. Comparing it with the current 39.63 and 38.14 - 41.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WIP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WIP stock split?
SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.30, and 3.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.30
- Open
- 39.72
- Bid
- 39.63
- Ask
- 39.93
- Low
- 39.47
- High
- 39.72
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.08%
- Year Change
- 3.61%