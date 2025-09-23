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WINN: Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF
WINN exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.91 and at a high of 34.11.
Follow Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WINN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WINN stock price today?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock is priced at 34.08 today. It trades within 33.91 - 34.11, yesterday's close was 33.75, and trading volume reached 188. The live price chart of WINN shows these updates.
Does Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF is currently valued at 34.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.39% and USD. View the chart live to track WINN movements.
How to buy WINN stock?
You can buy Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF shares at the current price of 34.08. Orders are usually placed near 34.08 or 34.38, while 188 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow WINN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WINN stock?
Investing in Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.62 - 34.29 and current price 34.08. Many compare 4.73% and 18.62% before placing orders at 34.08 or 34.38. Explore the WINN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the past year was 34.29. Within 26.62 - 34.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) over the year was 26.62. Comparing it with the current 34.08 and 26.62 - 34.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WINN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WINN stock split?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.75, and 16.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.75
- Open
- 34.04
- Bid
- 34.08
- Ask
- 34.38
- Low
- 33.91
- High
- 34.11
- Volume
- 188
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 4.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.62%
- Year Change
- 16.39%