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WIA: Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
WIA exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.96 and at a high of 8.00.
Follow Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WIA News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WIA stock price today?
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock is priced at 7.98 today. It trades within 7.96 - 8.00, yesterday's close was 7.97, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of WIA shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund is currently valued at 7.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.66% and USD. View the chart live to track WIA movements.
How to buy WIA stock?
You can buy Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares at the current price of 7.98. Orders are usually placed near 7.98 or 8.28, while 26 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow WIA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WIA stock?
Investing in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 7.90 - 8.54 and current price 7.98. Many compare 0.38% and -3.97% before placing orders at 7.98 or 8.28. Explore the WIA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the past year was 8.54. Within 7.90 - 8.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) over the year was 7.90. Comparing it with the current 7.98 and 7.90 - 8.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WIA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WIA stock split?
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.97, and -4.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.97
- Open
- 7.97
- Bid
- 7.98
- Ask
- 8.28
- Low
- 7.96
- High
- 8.00
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.97%
- Year Change
- -4.66%