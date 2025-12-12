- Overview
WENN: WEN Acquisition Corp
WENN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.11 and at a high of 10.12.
Follow WEN Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WENN stock price today?
WEN Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.11 today. It trades within 10.11 - 10.12, yesterday's close was 10.11, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of WENN shows these updates.
Does WEN Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
WEN Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.88% and USD. View the chart live to track WENN movements.
How to buy WENN stock?
You can buy WEN Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.11. Orders are usually placed near 10.11 or 10.41, while 11 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow WENN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WENN stock?
Investing in WEN Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 10.06 - 10.40 and current price 10.11. Many compare 0.00% and -0.88% before placing orders at 10.11 or 10.41. Explore the WENN price chart live with daily changes.
What are WEN Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of WEN Acquisition Corp in the past year was 10.40. Within 10.06 - 10.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track WEN Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are WEN Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WEN Acquisition Corp (WENN) over the year was 10.06. Comparing it with the current 10.11 and 10.06 - 10.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WENN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WENN stock split?
WEN Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.11, and -0.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.11
- Open
- 10.12
- Bid
- 10.11
- Ask
- 10.41
- Low
- 10.11
- High
- 10.12
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.88%
- Year Change
- -0.88%
