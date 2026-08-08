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WEEL: Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF
WEEL exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.45 and at a high of 20.56.
Follow Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WEEL stock price today?
Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF stock is priced at 20.55 today. It trades within 20.45 - 20.56, yesterday's close was 20.37, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of WEEL shows these updates.
Does Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF stock pay dividends?
Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF is currently valued at 20.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.98% and USD. View the chart live to track WEEL movements.
How to buy WEEL stock?
You can buy Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF shares at the current price of 20.55. Orders are usually placed near 20.55 or 20.85, while 27 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow WEEL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WEEL stock?
Investing in Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.99 - 23.94 and current price 20.55. Many compare 2.34% and 1.16% before placing orders at 20.55 or 20.85. Explore the WEEL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF in the past year was 23.94. Within 18.99 - 23.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF (WEEL) over the year was 18.99. Comparing it with the current 20.55 and 18.99 - 23.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEEL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WEEL stock split?
Peerless Option Income Wheel ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.37, and 0.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.37
- Open
- 20.48
- Bid
- 20.55
- Ask
- 20.85
- Low
- 20.45
- High
- 20.56
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 2.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.16%
- Year Change
- 0.98%