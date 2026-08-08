- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WEEI: Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF
WEEI exchange rate has changed by -0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.51 and at a high of 23.80.
Follow Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WEEI stock price today?
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock is priced at 23.57 today. It trades within 23.51 - 23.80, yesterday's close was 23.77, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of WEEI shows these updates.
Does Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF is currently valued at 23.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.38% and USD. View the chart live to track WEEI movements.
How to buy WEEI stock?
You can buy Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF shares at the current price of 23.57. Orders are usually placed near 23.57 or 23.87, while 55 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow WEEI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WEEI stock?
Investing in Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.97 - 25.11 and current price 23.57. Many compare -1.38% and -2.88% before placing orders at 23.57 or 23.87. Explore the WEEI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF in the past year was 25.11. Within 21.97 - 25.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) over the year was 21.97. Comparing it with the current 23.57 and 21.97 - 25.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WEEI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WEEI stock split?
Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.77, and -0.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.77
- Open
- 23.59
- Bid
- 23.57
- Ask
- 23.87
- Low
- 23.51
- High
- 23.80
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- -0.84%
- Month Change
- -1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.88%
- Year Change
- -0.38%