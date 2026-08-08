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WDTE: Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
WDTE exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.92 and at a high of 30.06.
Follow Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WDTE stock price today?
Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock is priced at 30.01 today. It trades within 29.92 - 30.06, yesterday's close was 29.87, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of WDTE shows these updates.
Does Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF is currently valued at 30.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.80% and USD. View the chart live to track WDTE movements.
How to buy WDTE stock?
You can buy Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF shares at the current price of 30.01. Orders are usually placed near 30.01 or 30.31, while 32 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow WDTE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WDTE stock?
Investing in Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.41 - 31.44 and current price 30.01. Many compare 2.67% and -0.30% before placing orders at 30.01 or 30.31. Explore the WDTE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF in the past year was 31.44. Within 27.41 - 31.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (WDTE) over the year was 27.41. Comparing it with the current 30.01 and 27.41 - 31.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDTE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WDTE stock split?
Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.87, and -1.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.87
- Open
- 30.04
- Bid
- 30.01
- Ask
- 30.31
- Low
- 29.92
- High
- 30.06
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 2.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.30%
- Year Change
- -1.80%