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WDNA: WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

20.74 USD 0.85 (4.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WDNA exchange rate has changed by 4.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.63 and at a high of 20.74.

Follow WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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WDNA News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WDNA stock price today?

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock is priced at 20.74 today. It trades within 20.63 - 20.74, yesterday's close was 19.89, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of WDNA shows these updates.

Does WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund is currently valued at 20.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 43.73% and USD. View the chart live to track WDNA movements.

How to buy WDNA stock?

You can buy WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund shares at the current price of 20.74. Orders are usually placed near 20.74 or 21.04, while 15 and 0.53% show market activity. Follow WDNA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WDNA stock?

Investing in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund involves considering the yearly range 14.32 - 21.70 and current price 20.74. Many compare 6.85% and 13.77% before placing orders at 20.74 or 21.04. Explore the WDNA price chart live with daily changes.

What are WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund in the past year was 21.70. Within 14.32 - 21.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund performance using the live chart.

What are WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) over the year was 14.32. Comparing it with the current 20.74 and 14.32 - 21.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDNA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WDNA stock split?

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.89, and 43.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.63 20.74
Year Range
14.32 21.70
Previous Close
19.89
Open
20.63
Bid
20.74
Ask
21.04
Low
20.63
High
20.74
Volume
15
Daily Change
4.27%
Month Change
6.85%
6 Months Change
13.77%
Year Change
43.73%
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