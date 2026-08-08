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WDGF: WisdomTree Global Defense Fund
WDGF exchange rate has changed by 1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.78 and at a high of 34.05.
Follow WisdomTree Global Defense Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WDGF stock price today?
WisdomTree Global Defense Fund stock is priced at 34.05 today. It trades within 33.78 - 34.05, yesterday's close was 33.56, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of WDGF shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Global Defense Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Global Defense Fund is currently valued at 34.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.84% and USD. View the chart live to track WDGF movements.
How to buy WDGF stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Global Defense Fund shares at the current price of 34.05. Orders are usually placed near 34.05 or 34.35, while 7 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow WDGF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WDGF stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Global Defense Fund involves considering the yearly range 28.43 - 36.19 and current price 34.05. Many compare 6.67% and -4.27% before placing orders at 34.05 or 34.35. Explore the WDGF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Global Defense Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Global Defense Fund in the past year was 36.19. Within 28.43 - 36.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Global Defense Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Global Defense Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Global Defense Fund (WDGF) over the year was 28.43. Comparing it with the current 34.05 and 28.43 - 36.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDGF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WDGF stock split?
WisdomTree Global Defense Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.56, and 10.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.56
- Open
- 33.95
- Bid
- 34.05
- Ask
- 34.35
- Low
- 33.78
- High
- 34.05
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 1.46%
- Month Change
- 6.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.27%
- Year Change
- 10.84%