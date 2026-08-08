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WDEF: WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund
WDEF exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.92 and at a high of 32.32.
Follow WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WDEF stock price today?
WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund stock is priced at 32.19 today. It trades within 31.92 - 32.32, yesterday's close was 31.79, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of WDEF shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund is currently valued at 32.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.86% and USD. View the chart live to track WDEF movements.
How to buy WDEF stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund shares at the current price of 32.19. Orders are usually placed near 32.19 or 32.49, while 74 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow WDEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WDEF stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund involves considering the yearly range 26.25 - 34.74 and current price 32.19. Many compare 4.68% and -4.38% before placing orders at 32.19 or 32.49. Explore the WDEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund in the past year was 34.74. Within 26.25 - 34.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund (WDEF) over the year was 26.25. Comparing it with the current 32.19 and 26.25 - 34.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WDEF stock split?
WisdomTree Europe Defense Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.79, and 9.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.79
- Open
- 32.07
- Bid
- 32.19
- Ask
- 32.49
- Low
- 31.92
- High
- 32.32
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- 4.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.38%
- Year Change
- 9.86%