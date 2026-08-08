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WDAF: WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund
WDAF exchange rate has changed by 1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.55 and at a high of 31.89.
Follow WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WDAF stock price today?
WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund stock is priced at 31.55 today. It trades within 31.55 - 31.89, yesterday's close was 31.09, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of WDAF shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund is currently valued at 31.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.00% and USD. View the chart live to track WDAF movements.
How to buy WDAF stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund shares at the current price of 31.55. Orders are usually placed near 31.55 or 31.85, while 2 and -1.07% show market activity. Follow WDAF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WDAF stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund involves considering the yearly range 26.67 - 38.62 and current price 31.55. Many compare 10.08% and -9.88% before placing orders at 31.55 or 31.85. Explore the WDAF price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund in the past year was 38.62. Within 26.67 - 38.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund (WDAF) over the year was 26.67. Comparing it with the current 31.55 and 26.67 - 38.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WDAF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WDAF stock split?
WisdomTree Asia Defense Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.09, and 2.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.09
- Open
- 31.89
- Bid
- 31.55
- Ask
- 31.85
- Low
- 31.55
- High
- 31.89
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.48%
- Month Change
- 10.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.88%
- Year Change
- 2.00%