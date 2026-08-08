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WCPB: Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF
WCPB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.11 and at a high of 25.16.
Follow Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WCPB stock price today?
Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 25.14 today. It trades within 25.11 - 25.16, yesterday's close was 25.09, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of WCPB shows these updates.
Does Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 25.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.16% and USD. View the chart live to track WCPB movements.
How to buy WCPB stock?
You can buy Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 25.14. Orders are usually placed near 25.14 or 25.44, while 31 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow WCPB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WCPB stock?
Investing in Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.93 - 27.52 and current price 25.14. Many compare -8.65% and -2.14% before placing orders at 25.14 or 25.44. Explore the WCPB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 27.52. Within 24.93 - 27.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF (WCPB) over the year was 24.93. Comparing it with the current 25.14 and 24.93 - 27.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WCPB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WCPB stock split?
Weitz Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.09, and 0.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.09
- Open
- 25.16
- Bid
- 25.14
- Ask
- 25.44
- Low
- 25.11
- High
- 25.16
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -8.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.14%
- Year Change
- 0.16%