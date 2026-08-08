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WCME: First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF
WCME exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.63 and at a high of 18.80.
Follow First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WCME stock price today?
First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF stock is priced at 18.80 today. It trades within 18.63 - 18.80, yesterday's close was 18.72, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of WCME shows these updates.
Does First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF is currently valued at 18.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.53% and USD. View the chart live to track WCME movements.
How to buy WCME stock?
You can buy First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF shares at the current price of 18.80. Orders are usually placed near 18.80 or 19.10, while 33 and 0.48% show market activity. Follow WCME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WCME stock?
Investing in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.17 - 20.28 and current price 18.80. Many compare 2.06% and 2.51% before placing orders at 18.80 or 19.10. Explore the WCME price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF in the past year was 20.28. Within 16.17 - 20.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (WCME) over the year was 16.17. Comparing it with the current 18.80 and 16.17 - 20.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WCME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WCME stock split?
First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.72, and 0.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.72
- Open
- 18.71
- Bid
- 18.80
- Ask
- 19.10
- Low
- 18.63
- High
- 18.80
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.43%
- Month Change
- 2.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.51%
- Year Change
- 0.53%