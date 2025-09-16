QuotesSections
Currencies / WBTN
WBTN

20.80 USD 5.84 (39.04%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WBTN exchange rate has changed by 39.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.51 and at a high of 21.32.

Daily Range
18.51 21.32
Year Range
6.75 21.32
Previous Close
14.96
Open
19.76
Bid
20.80
Ask
21.10
Low
18.51
High
21.32
Volume
14.214 K
Daily Change
39.04%
Month Change
47.62%
6 Months Change
169.43%
Year Change
79.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%