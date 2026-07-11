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WBIY: WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF

37.76 USD 0.25 (0.67%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WBIY exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.59 and at a high of 37.85.

Follow WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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WBIY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WBIY stock price today?

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 37.76 today. It trades within 37.59 - 37.85, yesterday's close was 37.51, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of WBIY shows these updates.

Does WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 37.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.68% and USD. View the chart live to track WBIY movements.

How to buy WBIY stock?

You can buy WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 37.76. Orders are usually placed near 37.76 or 38.06, while 4 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow WBIY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WBIY stock?

Investing in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.90 - 37.90 and current price 37.76. Many compare 1.07% and 7.79% before placing orders at 37.76 or 38.06. Explore the WBIY price chart live with daily changes.

What are WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF in the past year was 37.90. Within 29.90 - 37.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) over the year was 29.90. Comparing it with the current 37.76 and 29.90 - 37.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WBIY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WBIY stock split?

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.51, and 19.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
37.59 37.85
Year Range
29.90 37.90
Previous Close
37.51
Open
37.66
Bid
37.76
Ask
38.06
Low
37.59
High
37.85
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.67%
Month Change
1.07%
6 Months Change
7.79%
Year Change
19.68%
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