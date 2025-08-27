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WBIF: WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF

36.43 USD 0.17 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WBIF exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.43 and at a high of 36.58.

Follow WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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WBIF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is WBIF stock price today?

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF stock is priced at 36.43 today. It trades within 36.43 - 36.58, yesterday's close was 36.60, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of WBIF shows these updates.

Does WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF stock pay dividends?

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF is currently valued at 36.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.45% and USD. View the chart live to track WBIF movements.

How to buy WBIF stock?

You can buy WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF shares at the current price of 36.43. Orders are usually placed near 36.43 or 36.73, while 2 and -0.41% show market activity. Follow WBIF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into WBIF stock?

Investing in WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.75 - 36.60 and current price 36.43. Many compare 1.14% and 11.61% before placing orders at 36.43 or 36.73. Explore the WBIF price chart live with daily changes.

What are WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF in the past year was 36.60. Within 29.75 - 36.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF (WBIF) over the year was 29.75. Comparing it with the current 36.43 and 29.75 - 36.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WBIF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did WBIF stock split?

WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.60, and 22.45% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
36.43 36.58
Year Range
29.75 36.60
Previous Close
36.60
Open
36.58
Bid
36.43
Ask
36.73
Low
36.43
High
36.58
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.46%
Month Change
1.14%
6 Months Change
11.61%
Year Change
22.45%
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