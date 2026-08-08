- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WAR: U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF
WAR exchange rate has changed by 3.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.79 and at a high of 32.33.
Follow U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WAR stock price today?
U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF stock is priced at 32.33 today. It trades within 31.79 - 32.33, yesterday's close was 31.37, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of WAR shows these updates.
Does U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF stock pay dividends?
U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF is currently valued at 32.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 40.99% and USD. View the chart live to track WAR movements.
How to buy WAR stock?
You can buy U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF shares at the current price of 32.33. Orders are usually placed near 32.33 or 32.63, while 13 and 0.47% show market activity. Follow WAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WAR stock?
Investing in U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.40 - 36.16 and current price 32.33. Many compare 12.69% and 29.22% before placing orders at 32.33 or 32.63. Explore the WAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF in the past year was 36.16. Within 22.40 - 36.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF performance using the live chart.
What are U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR) over the year was 22.40. Comparing it with the current 32.33 and 22.40 - 36.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WAR stock split?
U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.37, and 40.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.37
- Open
- 32.18
- Bid
- 32.33
- Ask
- 32.63
- Low
- 31.79
- High
- 32.33
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 3.06%
- Month Change
- 12.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.22%
- Year Change
- 40.99%