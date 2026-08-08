WAR exchange rate has changed by 3.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.79 and at a high of 32.33.

Follow U.S. Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.