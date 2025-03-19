QuotesSections
Currencies / WALDW
Back to US Stock Market

WALDW: Waldencast plc - Warrant

0.0406 USD 0.0093 (18.64%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WALDW exchange rate has changed by -18.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0406 and at a high of 0.0406.

Follow Waldencast plc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WALDW News

Daily Range
0.0406 0.0406
Year Range
0.0390 0.2222
Previous Close
0.0499
Open
0.0406
Bid
0.0406
Ask
0.0436
Low
0.0406
High
0.0406
Volume
1
Daily Change
-18.64%
Month Change
-9.78%
6 Months Change
-72.84%
Year Change
-74.63%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev