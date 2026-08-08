- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WAGN: Pabrai Wagons ETF
WAGN exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.62 and at a high of 14.78.
Follow Pabrai Wagons ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WAGN stock price today?
Pabrai Wagons ETF stock is priced at 14.78 today. It trades within 14.62 - 14.78, yesterday's close was 14.72, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of WAGN shows these updates.
Does Pabrai Wagons ETF stock pay dividends?
Pabrai Wagons ETF is currently valued at 14.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.82% and USD. View the chart live to track WAGN movements.
How to buy WAGN stock?
You can buy Pabrai Wagons ETF shares at the current price of 14.78. Orders are usually placed near 14.78 or 15.08, while 110 and 1.09% show market activity. Follow WAGN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WAGN stock?
Investing in Pabrai Wagons ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.58 - 15.80 and current price 14.78. Many compare 3.57% and 5.57% before placing orders at 14.78 or 15.08. Explore the WAGN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pabrai Wagons ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pabrai Wagons ETF in the past year was 15.80. Within 13.58 - 15.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pabrai Wagons ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Pabrai Wagons ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pabrai Wagons ETF (WAGN) over the year was 13.58. Comparing it with the current 14.78 and 13.58 - 15.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WAGN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WAGN stock split?
Pabrai Wagons ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.72, and 4.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.72
- Open
- 14.62
- Bid
- 14.78
- Ask
- 15.08
- Low
- 14.62
- High
- 14.78
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 3.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.57%
- Year Change
- 4.82%