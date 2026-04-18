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VWOB: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
VWOB exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.09 and at a high of 66.23.
Follow Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VWOB News
- Global Sustainable Finance 2026: Growth On The Horizon
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- VWOB: Simple Emerging Market Bond Index ETF, Balanced Investment Thesis, Solid Performance
- Frontier Debt: Carry, Catalysts, And Country Selection
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Sustainable Investment Insights - Bi-Annual Report: July 2026
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly
- Fragmentation Favors Emerging Markets
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- The Asset Class Hiding In Plain Sight
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Emerging Asia (Ex.China) Government Bonds Monthly
- VWOB: The Emerging Tail That A Bond Portfolio Must Evaluate (NASDAQ:VWOB)
- 3 Vanguard Dividend ETFs to Boost Passive Income in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- Emerging Market Debt: The Next Frontier For AI Disruption?
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q2 2026: Beyond The Conflict
- EM Debt: Resilience Amid Volatility
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- How The Oil Shock Is Clouding The Outlook For Interest Rates
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VWOB stock price today?
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock is priced at 66.21 today. It trades within 66.09 - 66.23, yesterday's close was 66.03, and trading volume reached 570. The live price chart of VWOB shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF is currently valued at 66.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.07% and USD. View the chart live to track VWOB movements.
How to buy VWOB stock?
You can buy Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF shares at the current price of 66.21. Orders are usually placed near 66.21 or 66.51, while 570 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VWOB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VWOB stock?
Investing in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.00 - 68.40 and current price 66.21. Many compare 0.78% and -2.04% before placing orders at 66.21 or 66.51. Explore the VWOB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the past year was 68.40. Within 65.00 - 68.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) over the year was 65.00. Comparing it with the current 66.21 and 65.00 - 68.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VWOB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VWOB stock split?
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.03, and 1.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.03
- Open
- 66.21
- Bid
- 66.21
- Ask
- 66.51
- Low
- 66.09
- High
- 66.23
- Volume
- 570
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.04%
- Year Change
- 1.07%