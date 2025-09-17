QuotesSections
11.1400 USD 0.0500 (0.45%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VWAV exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.0000 and at a high of 11.3900.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
11.0000 11.3900
Year Range
2.0600 12.5900
Previous Close
11.0900
Open
11.0000
Bid
11.1400
Ask
11.1430
Low
11.0000
High
11.3900
Volume
187
Daily Change
0.45%
Month Change
23.78%
6 Months Change
326.82%
Year Change
326.82%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev