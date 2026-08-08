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VUSV: Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF
VUSV exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.04 and at a high of 72.35.
Follow Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VUSV stock price today?
Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF stock is priced at 72.31 today. It trades within 72.04 - 72.35, yesterday's close was 71.56, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of VUSV shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF is currently valued at 72.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.67% and USD. View the chart live to track VUSV movements.
How to buy VUSV stock?
You can buy Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF shares at the current price of 72.31. Orders are usually placed near 72.31 or 72.61, while 17 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow VUSV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VUSV stock?
Investing in Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 58.71 - 72.35 and current price 72.31. Many compare 1.96% and 11.30% before placing orders at 72.31 or 72.61. Explore the VUSV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF in the past year was 72.35. Within 58.71 - 72.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF (VUSV) over the year was 58.71. Comparing it with the current 72.31 and 58.71 - 72.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VUSV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VUSV stock split?
Vanguard Wellington U.S. Value Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.56, and 21.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 71.56
- Open
- 72.04
- Bid
- 72.31
- Ask
- 72.61
- Low
- 72.04
- High
- 72.35
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- 1.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.30%
- Year Change
- 21.67%