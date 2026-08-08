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VUS: Virtus US Dividend ETF
VUS exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.90 and at a high of 29.90.
Follow Virtus US Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is VUS stock price today?
Virtus US Dividend ETF stock is priced at 29.90 today. It trades within 29.90 - 29.90, yesterday's close was 29.76, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of VUS shows these updates.
Does Virtus US Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Virtus US Dividend ETF is currently valued at 29.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.31% and USD. View the chart live to track VUS movements.
How to buy VUS stock?
You can buy Virtus US Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 29.90. Orders are usually placed near 29.90 or 30.20, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow VUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VUS stock?
Investing in Virtus US Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.79 - 30.03 and current price 29.90. Many compare 0.00% and 10.99% before placing orders at 29.90 or 30.20. Explore the VUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Virtus US Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Virtus US Dividend ETF in the past year was 30.03. Within 24.79 - 30.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track Virtus US Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Virtus US Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Virtus US Dividend ETF (VUS) over the year was 24.79. Comparing it with the current 29.90 and 24.79 - 30.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VUS stock split?
Virtus US Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.76, and 19.31% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.76
- Open
- 29.90
- Bid
- 29.90
- Ask
- 30.20
- Low
- 29.90
- High
- 29.90
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.99%
- Year Change
- 19.31%