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VTES: Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET
VTES exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.77 and at a high of 100.84.
Follow Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VTES stock price today?
Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET stock is priced at 100.80 today. It trades within 100.77 - 100.84, yesterday's close was 100.69, and trading volume reached 182. The live price chart of VTES shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET is currently valued at 100.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.63% and USD. View the chart live to track VTES movements.
How to buy VTES stock?
You can buy Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET shares at the current price of 100.80. Orders are usually placed near 100.80 or 101.10, while 182 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow VTES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTES stock?
Investing in Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET involves considering the yearly range 100.33 - 102.68 and current price 100.80. Many compare 0.35% and -1.49% before placing orders at 100.80 or 101.10. Explore the VTES price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET in the past year was 102.68. Within 100.33 - 102.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET (VTES) over the year was 100.33. Comparing it with the current 100.80 and 100.33 - 102.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTES stock split?
Vanguard Wellington Fund Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.69, and -0.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 100.69
- Open
- 100.77
- Bid
- 100.80
- Ask
- 101.10
- Low
- 100.77
- High
- 100.84
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.49%
- Year Change
- -0.63%