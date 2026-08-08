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VTEI: Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp
VTEI exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.43 and at a high of 99.60.
Follow Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VTEI stock price today?
Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp stock is priced at 99.54 today. It trades within 99.43 - 99.60, yesterday's close was 99.21, and trading volume reached 108. The live price chart of VTEI shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp is currently valued at 99.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.66% and USD. View the chart live to track VTEI movements.
How to buy VTEI stock?
You can buy Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp shares at the current price of 99.54. Orders are usually placed near 99.54 or 99.84, while 108 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow VTEI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTEI stock?
Investing in Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp involves considering the yearly range 98.80 - 102.66 and current price 99.54. Many compare 0.51% and -2.62% before placing orders at 99.54 or 99.84. Explore the VTEI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp in the past year was 102.66. Within 98.80 - 102.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 99.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp (VTEI) over the year was 98.80. Comparing it with the current 99.54 and 98.80 - 102.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTEI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTEI stock split?
Vanguard Tax-Managed Funds Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exemp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 99.21, and -2.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 99.21
- Open
- 99.43
- Bid
- 99.54
- Ask
- 99.84
- Low
- 99.43
- High
- 99.60
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.62%
- Year Change
- -2.66%