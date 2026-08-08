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VTEC: Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax
VTEC exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 99.01 and at a high of 99.18.
Follow Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VTEC stock price today?
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax stock is priced at 99.15 today. It trades within 99.01 - 99.18, yesterday's close was 98.86, and trading volume reached 455. The live price chart of VTEC shows these updates.
Does Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax stock pay dividends?
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax is currently valued at 99.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.30% and USD. View the chart live to track VTEC movements.
How to buy VTEC stock?
You can buy Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax shares at the current price of 99.15. Orders are usually placed near 99.15 or 99.45, while 455 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow VTEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTEC stock?
Investing in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax involves considering the yearly range 98.39 - 101.87 and current price 99.15. Many compare 0.63% and -2.19% before placing orders at 99.15 or 99.45. Explore the VTEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax in the past year was 101.87. Within 98.39 - 101.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 98.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax (VTEC) over the year was 98.39. Comparing it with the current 99.15 and 98.39 - 101.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTEC stock split?
Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Vanguard California Tax has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 98.86, and -2.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 98.86
- Open
- 99.09
- Bid
- 99.15
- Ask
- 99.45
- Low
- 99.01
- High
- 99.18
- Volume
- 455
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.19%
- Year Change
- -2.30%