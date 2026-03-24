- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VTEB: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
VTEB exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.74 and at a high of 49.82.
Follow Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTEB News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- VTEB: A Low-Cost Tax-Exempt Fund Retaining Appeal With Intermediate Duration
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- VTEB: Simple Municipal Bond Index ETF, Weak Investment Thesis, Better Choices Out There
- VTEB: Hold The Best-In-Class Muni-Vehicle With Currently Capped Upside (NYSEARCA:VTEB)
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VTEB stock price today?
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.81 today. It trades within 49.74 - 49.82, yesterday's close was 49.67, and trading volume reached 5388. The live price chart of VTEB shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.97% and USD. View the chart live to track VTEB movements.
How to buy VTEB stock?
You can buy Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.81. Orders are usually placed near 49.81 or 50.11, while 5388 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow VTEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VTEB stock?
Investing in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.76 - 51.18 and current price 49.81. Many compare 0.57% and -2.22% before placing orders at 49.81 or 50.11. Explore the VTEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the past year was 51.18. Within 48.76 - 51.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) over the year was 48.76. Comparing it with the current 49.81 and 48.76 - 51.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VTEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VTEB stock split?
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.67, and 1.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.67
- Open
- 49.79
- Bid
- 49.81
- Ask
- 50.11
- Low
- 49.74
- High
- 49.82
- Volume
- 5.388 K
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.22%
- Year Change
- 1.97%