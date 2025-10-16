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VSS: Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF

158.66 USD 1.54 (0.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VSS exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 157.98 and at a high of 158.77.

Follow Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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VSS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VSS stock price today?

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF stock is priced at 158.66 today. It trades within 157.98 - 158.77, yesterday's close was 157.12, and trading volume reached 344. The live price chart of VSS shows these updates.

Does Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF is currently valued at 158.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.18% and USD. View the chart live to track VSS movements.

How to buy VSS stock?

You can buy Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF shares at the current price of 158.66. Orders are usually placed near 158.66 or 158.96, while 344 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow VSS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VSS stock?

Investing in Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF involves considering the yearly range 136.62 - 162.91 and current price 158.66. Many compare 4.63% and 0.86% before placing orders at 158.66 or 158.96. Explore the VSS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF in the past year was 162.91. Within 136.62 - 162.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 157.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF (VSS) over the year was 136.62. Comparing it with the current 158.66 and 136.62 - 162.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VSS stock split?

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 157.12, and 15.18% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
157.98 158.77
Year Range
136.62 162.91
Previous Close
157.12
Open
158.58
Bid
158.66
Ask
158.96
Low
157.98
High
158.77
Volume
344
Daily Change
0.98%
Month Change
4.63%
6 Months Change
0.86%
Year Change
15.18%
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