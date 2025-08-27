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VSMV: VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
VSMV exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.53 and at a high of 60.76.
Follow VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VSMV News
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- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
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- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
Frequently Asked Questions
What is VSMV stock price today?
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock is priced at 60.74 today. It trades within 60.53 - 60.76, yesterday's close was 60.40, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of VSMV shows these updates.
Does VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF is currently valued at 60.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.96% and USD. View the chart live to track VSMV movements.
How to buy VSMV stock?
You can buy VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 60.74. Orders are usually placed near 60.74 or 61.04, while 13 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow VSMV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into VSMV stock?
Investing in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 51.49 - 61.62 and current price 60.74. Many compare 1.83% and 3.26% before placing orders at 60.74 or 61.04. Explore the VSMV price chart live with daily changes.
What are VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the past year was 61.62. Within 51.49 - 61.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) over the year was 51.49. Comparing it with the current 60.74 and 51.49 - 61.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VSMV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did VSMV stock split?
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.40, and 17.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.40
- Open
- 60.54
- Bid
- 60.74
- Ask
- 61.04
- Low
- 60.53
- High
- 60.76
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 1.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.26%
- Year Change
- 17.96%